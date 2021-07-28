Forfar thug spat on sister then told police officers: ‘I’ll kill you.’

A drunken lout threatened to kill police after spitting in his sister’s face, pouring beer over her and kicking a door at her dog.

Stevan Hogg terrorised the woman and their mother during the incident on Dundee Road, Forfar.

Police sent to arrest the 29-year-old were subjected to abuse by Hogg who repeatedly kicked the inside of a police van.

He is now facing a jail term after pleading guilty to the offences at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Drinking session

Prosecutor Lora Apostolova said Hogg became volatile after drinking alcohol throughout the day.

She told the court: “The accused’s sister came home to try and calm the situation.

“She went into the bedroom with her dog and the accused followed her, kicked the bedroom door open and struck the dog.

“She shouted at him and the accused then spat in her face and threw the contents of a beer bottle over her, soaking her face, hair and clothing.”

Police were contacted and found Hogg’s sister and mother to be visibly upset.

Murder threat

Hogg was aggressive towards the officers and said: “If you try and put me in that van yous are the ones that’ll get hurt. I’ll kill you.”

The thug was abusive all the way from Forfar to the force’s headquarters on West Bell Street, Dundee.

Hogg, a prisoner of HMP Perth, admitted spitting on his sister’s face and throwing a bottle of beer over her before acting abusively towards police on June 8 this year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Hogg for social work reports to be obtained.

He continued Hogg’s period on remand.