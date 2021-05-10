Forfar Rotary Club gearing up for return of Strathmore Classic Car Tour

A highlight of Forfar Rotary Club’s fundraising calendar is back on the road for 2021.

The Strathmore Classic Car Tour will be held in September in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The event has raised more than £40,000 for charity since its launch in 2016.

It was parked in 2020 due to the pandemic, but the Rotary Club is now setting plans for the September 12 tour and is confident of a bumper response from classic car buffs.

It will start in the town and take participants on a route of around 130 miles on the roads of Angus and beyond, finishing at Glamis Castle.

Rotary president Colin Muir said: “It is difficult to check routes and catering venues at the moment but we are planning a drive through some of the most beautiful parts of Scotland, with many miles of quiet and scenic roads.

“We are grateful to our main sponsors, Fisken Motor Group and Guild Homes, and all our other sponsors for their help and support.

“Entry forms are already available on our club website,” he added.

The tour usually draws a capacity entry of spectacular classic vehicles, including famous marques such as Rolls Royce, Bentley, Porsche, Ferrari, Jaguar, MG and Lotus.

CHAS

Mr Muir said the club was proud to be raising money for CHAS.

“For over twenty years, CHAS has been offering a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

“Recent research has shown that three children die each week from life-shortening conditions, but that CHAS is reaching only one in three of these children and their families.

“CHAS’s ambition is that every family in Scotland living with the heartbreaking knowledge that their child is dying will be supported and cared for to make the most of their precious time together,” he added.

Money from previous tours has helped Scotland’s charity air ambulance after Rotarian Andrew Renwick required its services following an off-road motorcycling drama several years’ ago.

The former cycle shop owner broke his back in a freak accident in Perthshire and the air ambulance airlifted him to Ninewells, where he spent months in recovery.