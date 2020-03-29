Forfar restaurant to make meals for the most vulnerable during coronavirus lockdown after raising £400 following robbery

A Forfar restaurant has pledged to cook free meals for vulnerable people on lockdown in Angus after raising almost £300 following a recent robbery.

Cashleys Restaurant in Forfar chose to start the new campaign after they were robbed of £200 worth of artisan bread by an unknown thief.

The robber made off with the supplies on Tuesday, after the country went into lockdown.

Co-owner David Cashley said: “What normally happens is that we get our bread delivered and they just bring it straight into the restaurant, but because we have our shortened opening hours now they just left it on the doorstep and people just helped themselves to it.

“I’m not sure who it was but I saw someone take some.

“We put a post up about what happened on Facebook and two separate people messaged us to contribute to us, but we didn’t really want to just take money from people.”

The team instead decided to create a gofundme page to raise money, and promised to use the cash to cook and distribute meals to those in the community who need them most.

The page has now raised £385, with 26 different people donating.

David believes that the restaurant will be able to supply 80 to 100 meals for the community with the cash.

The happy owner said: “It’s amazing, it’s so humbling that the community have pulled together like this while everyone is struggling.

“It’s really fabulous, and it restores your faith in other people quite a bit.

“When you see the responses and all the wellwishers, it was heartwarming.

“We’ve also had people offer to help out with deliveries. It’s really encouraging.

“Obviously, it’s not for profit, we just want to get meals out there.

“If people are interested in continuing to donate then we could make it a long-term thing.”

David’s son, Daniel, who’s the head chef at Cashleys, said: “It’s brilliant.

“The fact that people are still willing to give their financial support.

“It’s really good to see the community coming together.”

The eatery have plans to team up with Lowson Memorial Church in order to find those currently on lockdown who need the meals and help distribute them.