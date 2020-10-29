Angus reptile enthusiast offering families scary Halloween fun with snakes and lizards

A Forfar reptile enthusiast is offering families a chance to meet his strange and exotic pets as part of a spooky Halloween experience.

Richard Hughes, owner of Off the Scale Experiences and the Youtube channel Reptile Rich, is offering Tayside families an opportunity to come face-to-face with his scariest pets in socially-distanced sessions this Friday.

Those who do book in for the sessions will have the chance to meet some of Rich’s most famous animals, such as Malfoy the six-foot boa, and Alita the black and white Argentine tegu lizard.

The pet keeper was first inspired to offer the experience after he realised that children would be unable to go guising this year.

He said: “I usually bring one of my snakes to the door when kids come round on Halloween as a wee treat, but I realised that I wouldn’t be able to do that this year, it won’t be happening.

“I’ve decided to do these 30 minute sessions instead to take the pressure off parents and give families a place to have fun that they know is going to be safe and clean.”

The experienced showman, who usually entertains and educates children at birthday parties and other events, will be hosting the sessions in his own home, however he plans to keep families safe through a series of social distancing measures.

He said: “I’m only taking 30 minute bookings and there’s going to be another 30 minutes in between all sessions to make sure folks aren’t bumping into each other and give me a bit of time to clean.

“I’ll also be providing masks and hand sanitiser and I’m more than happy to host the sessions outside if people would rather do that.”

Visitors will also get to learn plenty about the critters that they’re meeting, due to Rich’s top-notch knowledge.

He said: “My whole life ambition is to promote knowledge about and conservation of animals.

“I also like animals which are a bit more unusual, like my Dumeril’s boa. That species are from Madagascar, which has recently banned any export of animals due to fears over deforestation, so that’s a good way to start talking about conservation.”

Rich is yet to decide how he will price the Halloween session, however he claims he is most likely to let people decide for themselves how much they pay.

He added: “I thought about charging for it, since I am supplying juice and snacks, plus my animals obviously, but I also don’t really want to force people to pay.

“I’m thinking of just leaving out a donation tin and people can leave as much as they want for the upkeep of the animals.”