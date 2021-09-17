Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Forfar pub’s 2am opening bid delayed by flurry of late local objections

By Graham Brown
September 17, 2021, 8:00 am
The Old Mason's Arms in Forfar's East High Street hopes to win 2am opening.
A Forfar pub’s 2am weekend opening bid has been delayed by a late flurry of local opposition.

Angus licensing board councillors were due to consider the Old Mason’s Arms application for 2am Friday and Saturday night opening at their meeting on Thursday.

The East High Street hostelry is the latest Angus pub to go for a policy-breaking extension to weekend opening hours.

Licensing bosses had previously set a 1am opening limit across the district.

But several Angus premises have successfully applied for the extra hour on Friday and Saturday nights.

In May, board members granted Forfar’s 10 Cafe Bar the 2am extension after saying it was run as a ‘tight ship’. 

But Montrose restaurant boss Scott Learmonth described a refusal to grant the extra hour for his Rug Bug Bennys premises at the last board meeting as a “kick in the teeth”.

Backers within the board say the move will help the licensed trade recovered from the crippling impact of the pandemic.

But critics warn it could open the floodgates to an increase in early hours anti-social behaviour across the district and see nightclubs demand even later opening hours.

Council solicitor David Thompson said a number of late objections had been received to the Old Mason’s Arms application.

He added: “The board can admit late objections if it considers there are good reasons for doing so.

“However, we would normally afford the applicant the opportunity to address whether they should be considered by the board.

“Neither the applicant or their solicitor are able to attend today.

“My suggestion would be to defer this to the board meeting in November to allow us to provide copies of the objections to the applicant and allow them to make representations then.”

Members unanimously agreed to the deferral.

Montrose Playhouse

The board did, however, knock back a bid by the new Montrose Playhouse community cinema to be able to serve film fans with a drink until 3am at special screening nights.

The multi-million pound project in the town’s converted swimming pool is due to open its doors next month.

It is the culmination of a nine-year dream for the volunteer-led Playhouse project team.

An architect’s impression of the new bar area at the Playhouse which is nearing completion.

Among a range of applications relating to the new premises, which includes a café bar and other community facilities, was the plan for special late-night premieres.

Licensing solicitor Janet Hood explained the intention is to have red carpet events once a month with screenings from midnight to 3am.

A film festival is also part of the Playhouse plans to put the Montrose hub on the cultural map and would also involve late films.

Mrs Hood said the Playhouse would be closely monitored and board members heard alcohol would only be available to those attending the special screenings.

She said: “This is not somewhere that’s going to attract and old lag drinking softly from ten in the morning till three in the morning.”

Board members agreed a 2am limit for the special screening events.

