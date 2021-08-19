Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
News / Local / Angus

Forfar public’s chance to air views on £50 million 245-house planning bid

By Graham Brown
August 19, 2021, 12:17 pm
Developer Guild Homes hopes to build on open farmland west of Forfar.
Forfar folk now have the chance to say what they think of plans for a 245-house town expansion.

Local developer Guild Homes has launched a public consultation on their bid for the £50 million farmland development west of their Strathmore Fields development at Turfbeg.

The planned site stretches towards the Kirriemuir road junction on the Forfar bypass.

The land to the north west of Garth Farm is not currently zoned for housing. It is adjacent to the town’s development boundary.

The development would extend Guild Homes’ Strathmore Fields development beside the A926 Kirriemuir road. Pic: Graham Brown/DCT Media.

But it sits next to the company’s Strathmore Fields development, where the firm is building more than 230 houses next to Forfar community campus.

Virtual Q&A

The online consultation runs until September 13.

A virtual question and answer session has also been scheduled for August 26.

It runs from 1pm to 7pm at www.turfbegwestconsultation.co.uk/

Company managing director Mark Guild said: “Guild Homes are keen to obtain the views of the community on their proposals for an extension to the current development site at Strathmore Fields.

The site stretches west towards the A926 junction on the Forfar bypass.

“This proposal is for a further site to the west of the ongoing development site to provide a further 245 houses including 61 affordable units.

“It is clear from the success of our ongoing development that the Turfbeg area is where people want to live.

“The site provides excellent links to the town and the community campus.”

Draft plans propose a range of house types from one-bedroom flats to five-bed family homes.

Mr Guild said: “The proposed development site offers excellent connectivity to the existing services and facilities at Forfar community campus and the town centre.

“A new pedestrian and cycle link connecting Strathmore Fields to Forfar Loch and the core path routes to the town centre and Orchardbank business park would be created.”

Local services

Planning councillors have already raised concerns around the pressure on local GP surgeries and primary school capacity.

Mr Guild added: “We would wish to provide assurances that our application will be fully informed by all relevant statutory consultees in terms of the impact of the development on existing infrastructure.

“In addition, we have obtained a detailed education impact assessment to ensure the extension to the existing development can be adequately accommodated.”

“Guild Homes are a local company employing a local workforce with an excellent reputation for delivering quality homes in Angus.

“The proposed development site offers a sustainable and logical development which will connect seamlessly with the ongoing development at Strathmore Fields.”

“The purpose of the consultation is to understand the views of the local community as the final design and layout is developed.”