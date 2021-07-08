Forfar mum worries for family’s safety in ‘uninhabitable’ council house

An Angus mum is living in fear that her ceiling may collapse on her young children after a leak in her home.

Mum-of-four Leanne Sims, 34, called the Forfar house “uninhabitable” but said Angus Council has not repaired the leak or moved her to another property.

Recently an internal leak in the attic flooded her kitchen and bathroom.

Leanne believes the leak is still present after a contractor was sent out to fix it.

Now she fears the ceiling could cave in on her or her four children – aged four, eight, nine and 16.

“I’m convinced there’s an internal leak from the bathroom that leaks into the kitchen,” she said.

“I had to move the girls so there’s three of them in one room, because I was worried the roof would collapse.

“They’ve left wires exposed. They’ve left a hill in the kitchen because they didn’t level the concrete.”

Not fit for children

Leanne also fears the area, Glenmoy Terrace, is too dangerous to raise her daughters due to drug abuse, violence and vandalism.

“The kids can’t get out to play because of all the dirty needles everywhere,” Leanne said.

“It’s summer and the kids are just trapped indoors.

“I just can’t let them out.”

She claims there used to be a secluded garden area, however this has been widened into a shared back green with other neighbours.

Leanne says her complaints have fallen on deaf ears at the council.

She now feels she has exhausted every avenue with the Forfar council house and now she wants to relocate. Leanne’s current home is a three bedroom house but the five occupants are sharing two bedrooms after the leak.

“This house is uninhabitable,” she said.

When Leanne moved into the Angus home with her children in 2011, she said the house was already in a state of disrepair.

She claims she has constantly been blocked from applying to other homes by her housing officer.

“I’ve tried to tell the council but they just don’t want to listen. They won’t contact me or listen to me.”

Angus Council did not respond to a request for a comment.