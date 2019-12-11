Forfar man found slumped at wheel outside McDonald’s had to be given lifesaving overdose drug

Paramedics had to deliver a lifesaving overdose drug to a motorist found slumped over the steering wheel in the car park at a McDonald’s restaurant.

Scott Mathieson’s slurred speech had alarmed staff at Forfar’s Ha’ppenyburn outlet when he tried to order food at the takeaway window.

Seconds later the sound of a blaring horn led to the 45-year-old being found in his vehicle and paramedics being called.

Mathieson survived after being treated with naloxone, a drug used to block the effects of opiods, and he has now been banned from driving for 21 months.

Mathieson, of Restenneth Drive, Forfar, pleaded guilty at Forfar Sheriff Court to driving while unfit through drink or drugs on July 8, and without insurance.

He was also ordered to carry out 210 hours of unpaid work under a nine-month community payback order.