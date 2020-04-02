Forfar man charged with attempting to stab 86-year-old man and hiding from police

A man has appeared in court after allegedly trying to stab an elderly man with a knife before bounding into a nearby occupied house in a bid to evade capture.

Douglas Wilson, of Glenmoy Terrace in Forfar, appeared in private before Sheriff Lorna Drummond at a short hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court to hear the charges against him.

Prosecutors allege that, on March 26, Wilson assaulted 86-year-old Philip Nelson at an address on Viewmount in the Angus town.

He allegedly pushed the octogenarian against a wall and repeatedly attempted to strike him with a knife.

Outside, he is said to have assaulted Steven Allen, attempting to strike him with a knife as well.

The 34-year-old is further accused of refusing to leave the address when asked, repeatedly shouting and swearing and uttering threats of violence while possessing two knives.

After police arrived, Wilson is accused of running from officers who attended in relation to the assault allegations and to have entered a home in nearby Castle Street.

He is said to have gestured to the occupants to remain silent in a bid to evade capture and pervert the course of justice. Wilson also faces a charge of breaching the peace for allegedly entering the residence uninvited.

On two occasions in Castle Street, he is then said to have assaulted PC Craig Mollison and struggled with him, causing him to fall down a flight of stairs, before headbutting him on the head to his injury.

Wilson is also accused of resisting police officers Steven Milne, Craig Mollison, Alexander Aitken and Ben Robertson, struggling violently with them and attempting to bite them while stating he had hepatitis.

He is then said to have assaulted PC Milne, repeatedly kicking him on the body, before attempting to headbutt PC Robertson.

Furthermore, Wilson is accused of refusing to give his name and address to PC Milne at Castle Street and Bell Street Police Station, and to have indicated that he would spit on the constable.

Wilson made no plea or declaration in response to the charges during the hearing. His case was committed for further examination and he was remanded in custody.