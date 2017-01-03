Dundee have been credited with an interest in Forfar kid Josh Peters.

The 20-year-old one-time Hibs youth has hit 11 goals in 24 appearances for Garry Bollan’s high-flying Sky Blues so far this term.

His goals included a burst of seven in five games immediately following the 7-0 Betfred Cup loss to the Dark Blues in July.

Peters’ performances have had scouts from a string of clubs heading to Station Park.

But there has been no contact from Dundee or any other club and the feeling at Forfar is right now he’s at the best place to continue his development.

Meanwhile, Ayr United manager Ian McCall has given up hopes of getting available Dens striker Rory Loy on loan.

The Somerset Park boss believes there is Premiership interest in the 28-year-old.