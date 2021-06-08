A Forfar graffiti jam is part of the plan to brighten up the town in a summer art extravaganza.

To make up for the loss of gala week, Forfar Action Network is aiming to stage a wide-ranging programme for all ages.

It will run from the middle of July to the end of September.

The gala art idea has led to a call for local artists to take up the chance to have their work displayed in shop windows throughout the town.

Forfar councillor and group member Lynne Devine said: “FAN has had fantastic support from businesses who will display artworks of all descriptions.

“We are now looking for artists from the age of 16 upwards to come forward to display their work.

Application forms can be sent to forfaractionnetwork@gmail.com

She added: “Primary schools are going to be involved with children and adults in their family producing work for the windows of their homes and gardens.”

Families will then upload their efforts to the FAN Facebook page to create an art trail in the town.

“We want people to unleash their creativity,” added Lynne.

“There will also be creative workshops throughout the summer.”

The graffiti jam will take place on a weekend yet to be set and will see artists from Forfar and out of town brightening up walls and panels across the community.

Forfar Improvement Group previously led an effort to brighten up local walls with murals.

Another public art project saw the blocked up windows of the former St James Mill façade filled with artworks depicting Forfar’s textile heritage.

Local man Aiden Edmeades brought artists from Angus and beyond together for the project at the town’s Asda store.