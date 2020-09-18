Forfar confirm Scott Murdie as new chairman as Ross Graham steps down from role

Forfar have named their new chairman as Scott Murdie, who takes over from Ross Graham.

Mr Murdie has been a director at Station Park for five years and has had a prominent role in fundraising for the Loons.

Former chairman Alastair Donald will remain as vice-chairman.

The League One club confirmed: “After just over two years in the role, Ross Graham is stepping down as chairman with immediate effect due to business and family reasons.

“He will be replaced in that role by Scott Murdie, a director of the ‘Loons’ since the summer of 2015.

“Ross had intimated to his fellow directors some time back that he wished to step aside from the chairman’s position at the club and, to be fair, he has probably remained in post for at least a couple of months longer than originally intended due to the trials and tribulations in the football world of coping with the Covid-19 scenario.

“Ross has agreed, in the meantime, to remain as director, to the delight of his fellow officials.

“Scott assumes the role at the ‘heid of the house’ following a five year ‘apprenticeship.’ During that time he has been heavily involved in many aspects of club affairs, especially on the fundraising front.

“He has been ably assisted in that particular vein on many occasions by his partner Lesley, a Forfar fan for more years than she cares to remember, in fact she was one of the many supporters who accompanied the team on the never-to-be-forgotten trip to Canada back in 1985.

“Former chairman Alastair Donald will remain in the vice-chairman’s role.

“All supporters will no doubt join the directors in firstly thanking Ross for his efforts and no little financial backing over the past two plus years at the helm, at the same time wishing Scott good luck and good fortune for the future in his new position.”