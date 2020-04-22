Tayside care home denies ‘cover up’ allegations following three suspected Covid-19 deaths

Three people have died from suspected Covid-19 at an Angus care home, the Tele can reveal.

The cause of the deaths at Lochbank Manor care home in Forfar has not been confirmed but they are being linked to coronavirus.

It comes after a whistleblower raised concerns management at the home had not been transparent about an outbreak, and claimed the deaths were caused by urinary tract infections (UTI).

In an email seen by the Tele, dated April 15, a nursing agency claims the manager of the home – which is operated by Kennedy Care Group – told them there had been no confirmed cases, with four suspected cases now believed to be UTI. The home denied it tried to cover up the actual cause of the deaths, the most recent of which happened on Friday.

The owner of the care group, which has facilities across Tayside and Angus, including Dundee and Arbroath, said the home had acted on the best available information at the time.

Tom Dailey said: “All three deaths are suspected but there was no testing done, that’s the sticking point.

“There would be no deliberate attempt to mislead anyone or cover any tracks, there’s no need for that.

“We will now be offered testing going forward and that will provide much more certainty and clarity because up until now that has not been available for the residents.”

Regarding the email sent to the nursing agency, Mr Dailey said: “It was said with the best intentions, information and evidence available to us. The lack of testing would have added to that situation.”

The Care Inspectorate confirmed it has been made aware of the suspected coronavirus-related deaths at Lochbank Manor.

A spokesman said: “We are aware of the tragic deaths of residents at this care home as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

“We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time.”