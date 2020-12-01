Youngsters were seen clambering around a former bingo hall in the lead-up to the inferno which gutted the building, it has been claimed.

As police investigations continue into the cause of the former Forfar bingo hall fire, the possibility it was sparked by young intruders is believed to be an early line of inquiry.

Fire crews returned yesterday to damp down the charred shell of the Pavilion in Queen Street.

© Supplied by Alan Hampton

It followed an eight-hour operation after fire ripped through the building known locally as the Gaffie. Bulldozers are expected on-site within days as work to secure what’s left of the building gets under way.

Forfar businessman Bill Watson, whose firm Albamuir owns the hall, said it was “miraculous” no one had been injured and surrounding properties in the narrow street escaped damage.

He hailed the work of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service crews who were met with huge balls of flame bursting through the Pavilion roof saying they did “an amazing job”.

Speaking at the time, Daniel Tait, 24, who runs the Forfar Power Wash Company helped elderly residents nearby from their homes while the fire ripped through the building.

He said: “We saw the smoke and went to see if we could help anyone.

“Someone said that an elderly couple lived right beside it so I went to try to help them

“When they saw the extent of the fire they were completely shocked. The front of their house faces the bingo hall

“At that point, the flames were shooting into the sky and you could feel the heat from the fire.

“When we went to get them there wasn’t even much smoke at that level because it was all going upwards.

“There were also slates raining down everywhere as the building burned and exploded.”

Daniel said the situation was “absolutely crazy” but he was glad he had managed to help others nearby.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the blaze are ongoing.