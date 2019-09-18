Forfar Athletic manager and coach recovering after ‘horrific’ motorway car crash

The manager and first team coach of Forfar Athletic FC were rushed to hospital after a “horrific” head-on collision on Monday night.

A spokesman for the League One side both men, along with the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to Forth Valley Hospital in Larbert, but released the same night.

The club were training at the home of Stenhousemuir FC, Ochilview Park.

A spokesman for the club said: “Forfar Athletic officials are delighted to report that manager Jim Weir and first-team coach Barry Sellars are now recovering well at home having been involved in a horrific head on motorway collision not long after leaving Ochilview following Monday night’s training session.

“Along with the driver of the other vehicle involved, Jim – who was at the wheel of his company car – and Barry were rushed by ambulance from the scene to Forth Valley Hospital but were fit enough to be released during the night.

“Both Jim and Barry have suffered fairly severe whiplash injuries as well as more than a few cuts and bruises but when one sees the photographic evidence they are both lucky to not have sustained more serious injury.

“Knowing both, they will be keen to be in the dugout no doubt come Saturday afternoon, but they will also take the required medical advice we are sure before any firm decision is made.

“Thankfully the driver of the other vehicle also escaped serious injury.

“All Loons supporters will we are sure be wishing Jim and Barry all the best following this harrowing experience and also a speedy recovery to full fitness.”

On Facebook, fans also wished the injured men a speedy recovery.

Paul Harrison said: “Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Jim , Barry and the other driver.”

Richard Coleman wrote: “Best wishes to all involved. Glad Jim and Barry are ok. All Loons fans know what a fantastic job you are doing and hope you are back very soon.”

And, Lorna McWilliam said: “Glad that no serious injuries and hope both make a full and quick recovery.”

Jim Weir is particularly well-known in Angus, having managed Montrose, Arbroath, Brechin and Forfar.