Forfar, Arbroath and Montrose halls to stay off limits for public bookings as Covid drop-in centres until spring

No bookings are to be taken for large community venues in Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose for the next six months.

Forfar’s Reid Hall, Montrose Town Hall and Arbroath Community Centre were pressed into service as Covid-19 vaccination centres in June.

Angus councillors have now agreed they will stay earmarked for that role until the end of March.

Over the ten-month period, the move is expected to translate into a £55,000 loss of income.

The council’s Angus Alive leisure trust say they are raising that with NHS Tayside.

Some bookings made for the three venues have already been cancelled by the organisation.

Meanwhile, health staff in Dundee are saying farewell to the city’s Caird Hall after delivering 135,000 jabs there in the past eight months.

Recovery plan

The Angus halls decision was agreed in the latest stage of a recovery plan for the arms’ length organisation which has seen income decimated by the pandemic.

Angus Alive chief executive Kirsty Hunter said key income from sport and leisure is still only around 60% of pre-Covid levels.

The equivalent of around 20 full-time posts have been lost through leaving vacancies unfilled and cutting casual worker use. It has saved around £745,000.

The charity successfully applied for more than £2.5m of furlough payments up to the end of July this year.

But with a forecast £1.3m total loss in income, there remains a significant six-figure black hole on the balance sheet.

Angus Alive is confident, however, that a break even financial position can be achieved this year – but only with no increase in staff and reduced services.

Demand and affordability

Chief executive Kirsty Hunter said: “It’s important to highlight everyone at Angus Alive wants to reopen services when we can.

“However, all our reopening decisions have been made in accordance with demand and affordability.

“Our income levels in sport and leisure, which provides the majority of our self-generated income, is currently at 60% compared to pre-Covid levels.

“Continued support from Angus Council during this prolonged period of uncertainty is welcomed and remains essential to our ongoing sustainability.”

A review of re-opening arrangements will see a collective increase of 55 hours at sports centres and community campuses and almost 60 extra opening hours at local libraries.

Arbroath’s Webster Theatre is also due to welcome back customers for the first time in 18 months.

Museum fears intensify

But fears for the future of the area’s two smallest museums have intensified after a decision to keep their doors shut until the spring.

Kirriemuir Gateway to the Glens and Brechin’s Townhouse will not re-open under the reduced winter opening hours which will apply at Forfar, Montrose and Arbroath’s Signal Tower.

The winter change see a cut from 25 weekly hours to 15 at each of the three facilities.

Brechin community council chairwoman Jill Scott said: “This really is a disgraceful situation.

“Brechin and Kirriemuir staff are still being paid because the RSA exhibitions at Montrose and Forfar have to be double-staffed, but the smaller museums are just being forgotten about.

“They say the intention is to re-open them in the spring, but our children and families deserve to have culture in their local communities – we all pay for it.”

Access services

There has also been a call to increase opening of the council Access offices which allow residents face-to-face contact with staff.

Arbroath councillor Lois Speed said: “I have some huge concerns around changes to the timings given the crises some people are facing.

“I am talking about Arbroath, but other localities are having to wait even longer into the week.

“Not everyone has access to the interest or telephone and I have real concerns for constituents who need this support.”

Ms Hunter said the use of the service would be monitored.

Calls have also been made for council chiefs to address the anomaly which has left swimming clubs and the public in Monifieth and Carnoustie still without local facilities.

The pools in the two towns are under the control of the education department since they are located in the high schools.

Council chiefs have said issues including public access and cleaning regimes mean they cannot re-open to the public at present.