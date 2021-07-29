News Scottish National Investment Bank funding is vital spark in roll out of charging network By Maria Gran July 29, 2021, 1:42 pm Updated: July 29, 2021, 2:48 pm Founder and chief executive of Forev, Lindsay Wallace. The Scottish National Investment Bank invests £2 million in electric vehicle charging network operator to help tackle lack of infrastructure. The investment will support Forev to create a network of over 1,700 electric vehicle (EV) charging points across Scotland. The company will focus on public destination charging points that will allow drivers to charge their vehicles away from home. Register You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Create a password Create your account or Register with Facebook Register with Google Complete Registration Already registered? Click here to login Login You have reached your limit of free articles, please register for a free account or log in to continue Email address Password Login or Sign in with Facebook Sign in with Google A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Don't have an account? Click here to register Forgotten your password? Click here to reset it Reset your password Email address Reset A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox. Remembered your password? Click here to login Don't have an account? Click here to register Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Telegraph Subscribe