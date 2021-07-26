Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, July 26th 2021
News / Local / Fife

Forensics officers at the scene as police seal off Glenrothes street following incident

By Neil Henderson
July 26, 2021, 9:38 pm Updated: July 26, 2021, 11:12 pm
Police sealed off a street in Glenrothes on Monday evening.
Police have sealed off a street in Glenrothes this evening following a incident in the Tanshall area of the town.

Eyewitnesses report seeing a number of police vehicles, as well as an ambulance, in the Cullen Drive area at around 6.30pm on Monday.

White suited forensics officers also in attendance.

An area of Cullen Drive was taped off as an investigation got underway.

Both uniformed and plain clothed officers seen doing door to door enquiries.

Uniformed and plain clothes officers at the scene in Cullen Drive.
Officers conducting a search of the area.

Officers carried out a search of the immediate of Cullen Drive which is made up of a number of adjoining cul-de-sacs.

White suited forensics officers also remain in attendance while a number of officers continue to man the cordon as the area remains sealed off.

A number of cul-de-sacs which make up Cullen Drive remain sealed off.

One eyewitness reported seeing paramedics attending to a male but police are yet confirm the nature of the incident or whether anyone has been injured.

Another resident said that police swooped on the area in large numbers on Monday evening.

They said: “Very quickly there were at least six vans and police cars which seemed to appear from nowhere.

“It’s shocking to see such a large police presence.

“Then they started taping off several sections of Cullen Drive.

“It became apparent very quickly that it was a serious incident.

“Then forensics officers turned up as officers continued to search several parts of the area.”

The resident also confirmed that officers had also been conducting house-to-house enquiries throughout Cullen Drive as a police investigation got underway.

The sealed of street is just a short distance away from where Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin was found injured just over a week ago.

He was pronounced dead at the scene in Boblingen Way in Tanshall after being discovered in the early hours of the morning.

His death sparked a major police investigation with detectives having since charged a 45-year-old man in connection with the death.

Police Scotland have been contacted.

More to follow.

 