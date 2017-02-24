Forensics officers were called to a family home after two beloved giant rabbits were stolen.

Prized pets Thumper and Daisy were taken from their hutch between 7pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday after the lock on the converted playhouse was broken off.

Thumper, a brown French Giant Loppe, was found in the nearby Swallowcroft area a few hours later.

Then on Wednesday night, Daisy — a French Giant Loppe Cross Continental — was picked up in Tealing, nine miles away.

Both rabbits appear to be healthy, pending a check-up at the vets.

Lorna, husband Billy, her son Drew, 13, and daughter Paige, 18, are now puzzled as to who let the rabbits out.

Lorna said: “I arrived home at about 9.30pm from my work and the door to the playhouse was open.

“Someone had broken into it and taken the rabbits. They had broken the lock clean off — we had forensics up to look.

“I think they’ve struggled to take the rabbits after realising how heavy they were — I struggle to lift them, they’re that big.

“Daisy definitely didn’t hop to Tealing as she was clean when she was found.

“There are some horrible people out there. I think the publicity has forced them to act and dump her.”

The discovery that the pets were gone had rattled the family on Tuesday night.

Lorna said: “We were all absolutely heartbroken and the kids were devastated.

“Paige broke down when she came in and Drew didn’t said a word for hours. He was clearly in some kind of shock.”

She added that the two rabbits, a bonded pair, “wouldn’t have lasted” if they were separated.

She said: “They’re so pampered and they’re much loved pets — some people never let their rabbits in the house but that’s not the case with ours.

“Thumper and Daisy are more than rabbits to us, they’re family. I couldn’t sleep thinking about it.”

Police had appealed for information before the pair were found, and confirmed they were continuing to make inquiries.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Anyone with any information should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4647/17 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”