Forecourt expansion plans for former pizza takeaway in Dundee’s Broughty Ferry

A car garage is seeking to expand its forecourt by demolishing a pizza takeaway that closed earlier this year.

West End Honda is seeking to raze the former Pizza Hut on Church Street in Broughty Ferry and expand the forecourt area it has opposite its dealership on Queen Street.

It is also proposing to carry out repairs to the newly-exposed wall of the former Regal Cinema next to the takeaway.

The dealership says its plans are a sign of its continued commitment to operating within the Ferry, rather than moving into a purpose-built facility as other dealerships have in recent years.

In a statement produced on its behalf, West End said: “At a time when many car sales businesses are choosing to move to large purpose-built accommodation on the outskirts of town, West End Honda has made a commitment to Broughty Ferry as they consider this is the most sustainable and appropriate location, serving their local customers and supporting other local businesses.

“The continuing investment in Broughty Ferry by this long-established family business will bring a significant benefit to the surrounding area and providing continued support for the surrounding local businesses which benefit from spin off trade.”

Council officers will have until early May to rule on the proposals.

West End Honda has existed in the Ferry for more than 35 years, and the latest plan comes amid a period of rapid expansion for the West End family of dealerships.

In 2017 the dealership successfully applied to expand its existing forecourt opposite its Queen Street premises – the same site that it now hopes to expand.

As well as buying up the land at 47 Queen Street which the forecourt now sits on, the dealership also purchased the Regal Cinema in the early 1990s. The picture house now forms a core part of West End Honda’s display area.

The latest proposed expansion of the Honda dealership comes months after West End secured permission to create a new MOT centre on nearby Panmure Street, despite local opposition.

James Ewart, director of the dealerships, said his firm had “no intention of being a bad neighbour” amid concerns that the Suzuki MOT centre would lead to an increase in traffic.