Forecast for thunderstorms prompts Sepa flood alert for Tayside

A flood alert has been issued for flooding in Dundee and Angus amid a weather warning for thunderstorms.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has said that heavy thundery showers are likely to develop during Friday, continuing overnight into Saturday.

A statement from Sepa said: “Most places will stay dry, however if your area is affected by a heavy shower, this may lead to localised flooding from surface water and small watercourses.

“The greatest risk is if these occur over built-up areas and the transport network. Possible impacts may include flooding of low-lying land, roads, properties and disruption to travel.

“Thunderstorms are intense, localised, hard to predict and their flooding impacts vary. Due to the very localised nature of flooding from thunderstorms, your specific area may not be impacted.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning, which is in place from 12pm on Friday until 9am on Saturday.

Forecasters have said that there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.