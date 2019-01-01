FOR FREE: Dundonians invited to ‘experience the thrill’ of driving electric vehicle

Anyone who has ever fancied trying their hand at driving an electric vehicle will get their chance in Dundee in the spring.

On Saturday March 2, Home Energy Scotland and Drive Dundee Electric will host a showcase of some of the latest EVs, ebikes and complementing technologies.

A spokesman said: “Experience the thrill of driving an EV, with on-the-day test drives. Test out an ebike along the Tay.”

Participants can find out how charging infrastructure and home renewable technology can work together and hear from inspirational leaders in the EV community.

Home Energy Scotland advisers will be on hand to offer free advice on electric vehicles and how they might fit into people’s lifestyle.

The event is to be held at Dundee Science Centre.