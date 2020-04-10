For a chance to win a sweet treat from the Easter Bunny this Sunday, see today’s Tele!

Easter is here, but sadly we can’t head out for egg rolling this year.

However, the Easter Bunny won’t be kicking her heels…she wants you all to stay home and get creative by colouring in her picture in today’s Tele, then popping it in your window.

Another drawing for children to colour-in will feature in Saturday’s Weekend Telegraph too, in case you miss out on your paper today.

The bunny will be in Dundee on Sunday and who knows – if your picture catches her eye, she might just leave a treat on your doorstep.

Make sure you pick up today’s Tele or Saturday’s Weekend Telegraph to be in with a chance of winning this egg-cellent prize!

🔵 In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️