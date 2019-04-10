For £175 Dundee folk can get front-row seats for Tyson Fury event and meet the man himself

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is set to appear at Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre on June 28.

The Gypsy King has been appearing at several venues around Britain and will be in the City of Discovery just 13 days after his bout against Tom Schwarz in Las Vegas.

Tickets, priced £35, £75 and £175, will be available from the theatre next week.

A spokesman for Gold Star Promotions, which is putting on the tour, said: “We have had an amazing response to Tyson on his appearances so far and have decided to come to Dundee as we feel there will be a good audience for Tyson there. Dundee really ticked all the boxes.

“We looked at the whole country when putting this tour on and Dundee was one of the places we picked.

“Those who have a £175 ticket will get a platinum meet and greet with Tyson, a front row seat and a signed glove. For £75 it is a meet and Greet and then there are the £35 tickets which get you into the venue.”

This won’t be Tyson’s first visit to Tayside.

In 2015, just after his world heavyweight title win over Vladimir Klitschko, he stayed at the Red Brolly Inn in Ballinluig.

Hotel manager and head chef Tommy McPhee said at the time: ““We got a call at around quarter to midnight one Wednesday night asking if we had any rooms for one night as Tyson Fury was in the area and wanted to come and stay.

“In the morning, he was going to have the full Scottish breakfast but I think I swayed him with the mention of pancakes so he opted for that.

“I am a boxing fan so I recognised Fury’s father too as he is a regular ringside fixture at the fights..

“Tyson must have enjoyed his choice as he called it one of the best hotel breakfasts he had ever had.”

Tommy admitted staff were left rubbing their eyes in disbelief when Tyson booked in.

“He was really chatty and down to earth, a lovely guy and delighted to be in Scotland for what he called ‘a real get away from it all’ following all the attention and media furore after the Klitschko fight,” Tommy added.

“He gave us a real boost and brightened up a Wednesday evening in December.”

The Englishman’s split draw against WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December last year is widely considered one of the best boxing bouts of recent years.

In 2015, the 6ft 9in fighter won the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, Ring magazine and lineal heavyweight titles by defeating long-reigning world champion Wladimir Klitschko.