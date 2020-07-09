Footfall in Dundee city centre rises by 30,000 as more shops reopen

Shoppers are returning to Dundee city centre, with footfall in the first week of shops reopening rising by nearly 30,000 people compared to the previous seven days.

The figure is being welcomed by a senior councillor, who is encouraging people to stay safe while they support local businesses.

According to figures collated by the city council, 68,213 people came to the city centre during week beginning Monday June 29, which follows 40,489 the previous week.

Councillor Alan Ross, city development convener, said: “I am encouraged by these early figures which show that people are keen to return to our city centre and are now doing so following months of restrictions.

“The council has been working hard with partners and businesses to prepare for this and we will see more doors opening over the coming weeks. While I want to see a kick-start to our local economy, I cannot stress highly enough that we all need to stay safe and look after each other.

“Face coverings should be worn in shops and physical distancing should be observed.

“We have put bright floor markings in place to underline the message, while the pedestrian layout of the centre means there is lots of space for people.

“I know that our retail and hospitality businesses are raring to go and the council will continue to work with them as we emerge from lockdown.”

The city has been promoting a “welcome back, stay safe” message as retail and hospitality businesses in the city centre and across Dundee start the process of rebuilding.