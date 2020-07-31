Visitor boom leads to calls for permanent ban on cars in Dundee’s Union Street

Business owners are pushing for Union Street to be fully pedestrianised after trial brought a boom in visitors.

A ban on vehicles on the street – which was first pedestrianised earlier this month – has been so successful in bringing footfall to the city centre, many business owners want it to become a permanent fixture.

The trial period has allowed Ze Kaisar, owner of the Soo Delicious Cafe, to create an outside seating area, where customers can eat and drink with a view of the V&A.

© Google

He said: ” It’s a brilliant idea. For small businesses it’s very hard to survive, so this would be brilliant for us.

“More customers want to sit outside than inside, even if it’s a bit colder or raining, especially with the coronavirus.

“If we get crowded then we can move seats outside, and there’s such a great view. Really, nobody wants to sit outside.

“Hopefully this continues, it will be great for small businesses.”

Others, such as Assai Records manager Matthew Marra, are also in favour.

“We think the pedestrianisation is working well so far,” he said. “It creates a great atmosphere out on the street, it’s a very European feel.

“It definitely makes the street more appealing to people.”

© DC Thomson

The record shop has hosted gigs in the past, and Matthew believes that the new outdoor space might allow them to hold similar events.

The 38-year-old said: “It’s definitely something we’d hope to do with the new space.”

Little Lies owner Jade Robertson has called the idea “great for the street.”

She added: “We may struggle with delivery a bit, but it’s worth it.

“It always should be pedestrian only, it’s great for everyone here.

“I think that it could encourage more visits to the street, with the V&A down at the bottom and a nice view of the river.

“You could totally just sit down and have a drink here. It’s going to be great for the coffee shops, bars and shops.

“Hopefully it’s something that we can move towards.”

Visitors to the town have also been impressed by the new pedestrian-friendly plan.

Avril Forsyth, who was visiting Dundee from Kennoway, believes that the change could encourage more tourism.

“I think that it’s great,” she said. “It would save a lot of people from worrying about traffic.

“I could see more people coming here if it was pedestrian-only.”

Her husband, John, also approves of the change.

“Whenever we visited Dundee before, we would just walk up this street on our way out of the train station,” he said.

“It would probably give it more appeal to folk if it was quieter.”

The traffic ban has also proven popular among local residents, according to Councillor Mike Flynn

He said: “Opening up Union Street, with its mix of shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes to locals and visitors offers opportunities for everyone to experience this part of the city centre in a different way.

“I have already had a lot of good feedback and we will be monitoring the change carefully as part of the city centre investment plan to see if it is feasible to make it more permanent.”