Footballer who broke man’s jaw during Dundee amateur game avoids jail

A man had his jaw broken in two places following a brawl at an amateur football game.

Steven Thomson had to have metal plates fitted in his mouth as well as having teeth taken out following an attack by 21-year-old Brandon Stirling in September 2017.

The pair had been attending a football game at Drumgeith Park where they became involved in an argument.

A 10-second fight ensued where Stirling punched Mr Thomson, leaving him severely injured.

Stirling, of North Wellington Street, stood trial at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the assault on Mr Thomson.

A jury found him guilty by majority verdict of assaulting his victim by punching him on the head to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, under provocation on September 16 2017.

Stirling, a first offender, returned to the dock for sentencing before Sheriff Lorna Drummond following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence solicitor Jim Laverty said it was his belief Stirling would be unlikely to appear in court again.

He said his client was left “devastated” by Mr Thomson’s injury. He told the court: “He has expressed heartfelt remorse for the injury which he caused to the victim in this case.

“He now has a very serious conviction on indictment on his record.

“I would hope your ladyship would accept Mr Stirling’s position that he is effectively devastated by the injury he caused in this case.”

When passing sentence, Sheriff Drummond said: “You went to trial on this charge and the jury found you guilty under provocation.

“This is a serious enough offence that custody would be justified but I am going to impose a community payback order.”

Stirling was ordered to perform 280 hours unpaid work.