Footballer to learn fate after he stamped on rival player’s jaw and head during match in Dundee

A thug footballer who broke a rival player’s jaw and knocked him unconscious after stamping on his head will be sentenced next month.

Michael Pattie’s victim also suffered a “severe” concussion and a cut to his head as a result of Pattie’s savage attack during an amateur football game on Riverside Drive.

A sheriff previously warned Pattie that he could be locked up after pleading guilty to the assault.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Pattie, of Americanmuir Road, and the other player had become embroiled in a heated argument.

According to fiscal depute Laura Bruce, this resulted in a “scuffle” for the ball and the victim ended up on the ground with two others.

She told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “The ball was kicked away and the accused ran at him and stepped over another player and stamped on the complainer’s head once.

“This rendered him unconscious. He was assisted by a doctor and was later found to have suffered a fractured jaw, and a 5cm cut to the right side of his head.

“The laceration was between the crown and his ear and had to be glued.”

Pattie, 28, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man at the football pitches on Riverside Drive on July 21 2019 by stamping on his head and rendering him unconscious to his severe injury.

Sheriff Martin-Brown further deferred sentence until November for an updated social work report.