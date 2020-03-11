Footballer awaiting sentence after attacking rival player during a game

An amateur football match descended into chaos after a man was punched by a player from another team.

Ryan Harper thumped an opposing player during the “heated” game at the Dundee University’s playing fields in October 2018.

Harper admitted carrying out the assault and was ordered to appear at the city’s sheriff court next month once reports are prepared.

The court heard how Harper was playing for one team while his victim was playing opposite during a game at the Riverside Drive fields.

Both men were sent off as a result of the flare-up.

Fiscal depute Lynne Mannion said the match turned violent which led to Harper using his fist instead of his feet.

She said: “The complainer was playing football for one team and the accused was on the other team.

“Matters started to become heated on the pitch and the accused approached the complainer and assaulted him.

“The complainer and the accused were sent off.

“No further incidents occurred.”

The 33-year-old, of Marryat Street, pleaded guilty to attacking the man on October 6 2018 by punching him on the head.

Defence solicitor Gary McIlravey tendered the plea of guilty on behalf of Harper, who did not appear in court to answer the charge against him.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence on Harper until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

He was ordained to appear in court.