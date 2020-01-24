Tayside footballer accused of intentionally getting booked for betting scam in tie against Hibs

A Scottish League 2 footballer is among four Angus men to have appeared in court over an alleged £16,000 betting scam.

As exclusively revealed by the Tele in September, former Arbroath striker Kane Hester was arrested and charged with forming a fraudulent scheme with three co-accused.

It is alleged he purposefully received a booking during a Scottish League Cup game between his current club Elgin City and Hibernian last July.

Prosecutors say this led to a £16,000 payout by online bookmakers Bet365.

The accused men are all from Montrose and appeared on petition, privately and separately, before Sheriff Gregor Murray at Forfar Sheriff Court yesterday.

Hester, 24, Brodie Myers, 26, Calvin Parrott, 24, and Findlay Soutar, 23, face a charge of obtaining money through the formation of a fraudulent scheme.

All four accused made no plea or declaration and were committed for further examination.

Elgin City previously released a statement confirming club bosses were aware of the allegations.

A spokesman for the Scottish Football Association (SFA) declined to comment on the matter as it is a live criminal case.