Football thug knocked rival player unconscious and broke his jaw during game in Dundee

A thug footballer is facing jail after breaking a rival player’s jaw and knocking him unconscious by stamping on his head.

Michael Pattie’s victim also suffered a “severe” concussion and a cut to his head as a result of Pattie’s savage attack during an amateur football game on Riverside Drive.

A sheriff warned Pattie that he could be locked up after pleading guilty to the assault.

Pattie has now been banned from taking part in or attending any amateur football match in Scotland.

It was revealed at Dundee Sheriff Court that Pattie, of Americanmuir Road, and the man had become embroiled in a heated argument.

According to fiscal depute Laura Bruce, this resulted in a “scuffle” for the ball and the victim ended up on the ground with two others

She told Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown: “The ball was kicked away and the accused ran at him and stepped over another player and stamped on the complainer’s head once.

“This rendered him unconscious. He was assisted by a doctor and was later found to have suffered a fractured jaw, a five centimetre cut to the right side of his head.

“The laceration was between the crown and his ear and had to be glued.”

Pattie, 28, pleaded guilty to assaulting the man at the football pitches on Riverside Drive on July 21 last year by stamping on his head and rendering him unconscious to his severe injury.

Defence solicitor Lesley Beats said she would reserve her mitigation until the preparation of social work reports.

Prior to deferring sentence on Pattie, Sheriff Martin-Brown said: “In light of the nature of this offence, stamping on someone’s head, custody is obviously an option.”

Sentence was deferred on Pattie until next month and his bail order previously granted was allowed to continue.

He was also made subject to special bail conditions which prevents him from attending or taking part in any amateur football matches in Scotland.