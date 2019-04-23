Match abandoned as football team walks off pitch after alleged racial slur

A Scottish football team walked off the pitch in protest at an alleged racial slur against one of their players.

The match was abandoned after just 30 minutes following the claim of verbal abuse.

The Aberdeen University FC (AUFC) 2nd team players abandoned their Soccer World Division One (north) match against Kincorth at Tullos after the referee failed to take action.

In a post on Facebook, the university described the remark towards one of their players as an “extremely offensive racial slur”.

It said: “AUFC would like to inform our fans that on Saturday, 20th of April, our 2nd team walked off the pitch and, subsequently, abandoned their league game against Kincorth A.F.C due to the use of an extremely offensive racial slur towards one of the University players.

“The AUFC committee was surprised to hear that despite almost every university player on the pitch hearing the abuse, the referee did not, therefore no actions were taken during the game.

“The club stands by the actions of the 2nd team, and we are taking necessary actions to assist the AAFA during the investigation.

“The club has a zero-tolerance policy for discrimination in any form.

“We are deeply saddened by the events that took place on Saturday – racism has no place in society, let alone in a football match.”