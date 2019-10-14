Football pundit Stuart Cosgrove to talk on soul trilogy as part of Dundee festival

Football pundit Stuart Cosgrove is to kick off a mixed night of music and social history in Dundee’s Bonar Hall.

The event takes place on October 18 and forms part of the University of Dundee’s Festival of the Future.

Born in Perthshire, Stuart co-hosts the popular Radio Scotland show Off the Ball with comedian Tam Cowan every Saturday during the football season.

However, his other passion is music and he will give a talk about his soul trilogy of books which detail the connections between the music and political struggles of the late 1960s.

The first of his trilogy is Detroit 67 which tells the story of Motown music set against a background of America’s urban riots and the country’s escalating Vietnam War.

Memphis 68 follows the fortunes of soul and blues label Stax Records in the turbulent year of Martin Luther King’s assassination.

Completing the trilogy is Harlem 69, referring to the year of the controversial Black Panther trials, which examines the link between Harlem and the roots of disco, funk, hip hop and R&B.

Stuart’s books on the subject will be available to buy on the night and he will sign copies.

The one-hour show starts at 6pm and is open to anyone over the age of 15.