Football-mad Dundee twins Scarlett and Klara, 13, bag two trophies with city boys club

Footballing twins Scarlett and Klara Brady are seeing double after bagging two trophies with their local boys’ club.

The 13-year-olds have already got the league title and the Marshall Cup in the trophy cabinet as members of the Dryburgh Boys 2006 team this season.

Defender Scarlett captained the side to a 3-2 victory against Arbroath Lads’ Club in the recent cup final.

Striker Klara and Scarlett are currently playing in both the boys and girls leagues locally as well as training six times a week.

Proud mum Katherine said the standard of girls’ football in the city is “very high”.

She said: “The girls won the Marshall Cup on Sunday. It was a great game against Arbroath Lads Club at Dundee North End’s ground.

“That squad of kids has been playing together since they were eight years old.”

The boys’ league boasts three other female players who are plying their trade against the lads.

Klara and Scarlett, from Menzieshill, hit the headlines in September after becoming the first girls to play for the Harris Academy boys’ team.

Katherine added: “The girls are football daft.

“As well as the boys league, they play in the girls league which started this month.

“I’m not even sure how many games they are playing – it must be more than 100 including all the friendlies.

“The team the girls play for has won the league, the Marshall Cup and is now going for the treble.

“All the players and coaches are doing a great job at Dryburgh Athletic.

“The girls have got dreams of turning professional if they can.

“They are going to play with the boys again next season.”