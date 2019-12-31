Former Scotland boss Craig Brown condemns racist abuse of Dundee star Kane Hemmings

A Scottish football legend has slammed the alleged racist abuse at Friday’s Dundee derby – and insisted the “despicable” behaviour must be stamped out of the game.

Craig Brown was left shocked after news a Dundee United supporter is being hunted for shouting racial abuse at Dundee’s striker Kane Hemmings during the 1-1 draw last Friday night.

The Tannadice club launched a probe into the verbal attack and vowed to ban the fan for life from their stadium.

And former Scotland manager and Dundee player Mr Brown has insisted racism must be kicked out of the game.

He said: “We have got to stamp this out.

“It is quite despicable, no doubt about it, and you don’t find sensible people involved in this kind of behaviour.

“I genuinely think the need to nail the idiot who apparently shouted the racist remark and anyone else who either shouts or writes anything like that.

“It would be great if we could wave a magic wand and it would all be gone, but we cannot and it is really just about 0.5% of idiot fans who cause this kind of problem for clubs.

“It is also an educational issue and as a former teacher myself this should be part of the Scottish education system.”

The incident on Friday night follows a host of alleged racism in football across the UK in recent weeks, which has seen the likes of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger and Manchester United midfielder Fred suffer racist abuse at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Etihad Stadium respectively.

Hearts were also forced to launch a probe after alleged racist abuse of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos back in October.

It is not new to football, with players like Mark Walters at Rangers and John Barnes at Watford forced to suffer horrific abuse in the 1980s.

Dundee United manager Robbie Neilson said: “It is being investigated, we’ll get to the bottom of it and there will be zero tolerance to it.

“There will be repercussions from it if it’s proven. It’s not acceptable, everyone should know that, and we want to nip it in the bud.

“It just isn’t acceptable at Dundee United Football Club or any football club. We have a fantastic support who have been amazing during my time here, so we won’t let something alter that.

“The investigation is ongoing, we will wait and see what it says and I’m sure that will come out in the next few days.

“As I said before, there is zero tolerance of it at this club.”

© SNS

Davie Lowe, chairman of the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Clubs, also hit out at the so called supporter.

He said: “I have not seen the video myself, but I have seen the comments and just hope the person is dealt with appropriately.

“We have a meeting at the end of the month and it will be raised there. I will be speaking to the club in the meantime.”

Kenny Ross, chairman of Dundee Supporters Association, is calling for the offender to be banned for life from every football ground.

He added: “The guy allegedly responsible should get a life ban from all stadia and not just Tannadice. It is a serious offence and now a criminal offence and it would be up to Dundee United to pass his details to police.

© Supplied

“It is good that Dundee United are launching a full investigation into this and taking their time to investigate it as just as long as they make their finding public.

“I applaud United for making an investigation and coming out with their statement.

“This was the chance to showcase the city derby with it being live on tv and before a packed crowd of 14,000 but now we have this.”