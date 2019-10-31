Football fans team up to promote walk for mental health through Dundee

Football fans teamed up across the city for a march to help raise awareness of men’s mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Dundee Lord Provost Ian Borthwick joined organisers of Walk and Talk, Richard Peter-Tennant and Paul Murphy, on the march to promote their event, which takes place ahead of the city derby match, and urged people to get involved on Friday November 8.

Supporters who wish to be part of the pre-match event can meet at the junction of Dens Road and Provost Road at 4.45pm, then they’ll walk to Balgay Bar before returning to Dens Park. Research has revealed three times as many men take their own lives as women.

North East Fife MP Stephen Gethins has recognised the Walk and Talk event in Parliament.

He said: “We welcome the efforts to draw attention to this important issue by organisers including Richard, of Newport on Tay, with support from the Scottish FA East Region, Dundee Football Club, the Federation of Dundee United Supporters’ Club, the Campaign Against Living Miserably and Andy’s Man Club in Dundee.”

He added that with support from the Scottish Government, Police Scotland and Dundee City Council, raising awareness can help reach out to those who may need help during a difficult time.