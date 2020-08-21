Football fans, music lovers and gym fanatics will soon be back enjoying the things they love most

The news that football stadiums, gyms and music venues in Scotland could finally re-open has given some hope following a number of high-profile Covid-19 outbreaks in recent weeks.

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement yesterday, with fans allowed into football grounds from September 14 potentially, and gyms slated to re-open ahead of time on August 31.

Meanwhile bingo halls, casinos and gig venues were also told they could be allowed to re-open in the coming weeks.

The news that fans will no longer be forced to be armchair supporters was welcomed by supporters.

ArabTrust associate director Stuart Campbell said the news was a huge relief for Dundee United players and fans.

“From a Dundee United perspective the fans will get to see the new manager and get to see his style of play first hand now.

“The players will tell you themselves they really love the atmosphere when the fans are there – Tannadice is one of those places that has a unique atmosphere when the fans start singing, it is just the best place to be.”

Paul Kean, owner of Skyaxe Combat and Fitness Centre, said the announcement that gyms might open early was “fantastic”.

He said: “It’s really brilliant news for us. Obviously, it’s great for all our members too, they’ve been really struggling since we were closed.

“I think a large amount of it is the social aspect of it, along with the physical side obviously. It’s going to help with people keeping fit as well, it’s fantastic news to be honest.

The Victoria Street gym has also put in place several public health measures, including hand sanitising stations, a one-way system and social distancing.

Laura Nisbet, owner of Addicted 2 Dance dance studio, said the news was like “Christmas”.

She said: “Now that we have guidance we can open up the studio and start getting ready for people to come in. I cannot wait at all, we’re going to have a really fun relaunch week.”

Music fans around the city will also breathe a sigh of relief as it was announced live gigs could also be back on the cards from September 14.

Mark Miller, owner of popular Ward Road venue, Church, said that while the announcement wasn’t ideal it was a “step in the right direction” which could boost chances for grassroots bands.

Mark said: “Usually our live gigs are part of tours and we know that those will be unlikely to start again until next year, however, as we are a big venue we will still be able to open with around 150-200 people fitting inside while still sticking to the 2m distance.

“We are already looking at booking in bands to play acoustic seated sets and even for upcoming, local bands to play, which is a great opportunity for them as I think folk who wouldn’t normally go and see bands that they don’t know will have a bit of cabin fever and get out to their gigs.

However the news was met with caution by Tony Cochrane, director of venues such as Duck Slattery’s Showbar and Fat Sams Live.

Tony added: “It all comes down to what Nicola Sturgeon announces in regards to capacity, at this stage we don’t know any of those details.

“Especially at Fat Sams we are used to putting shows on with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol where the reduced capacity just wouldn’t work, and if we have to operate with only a few hundred it would make it impossible for us to go ahead as we might not even be able to cover staffing costs.

“It will also be interesting to see what is announced in regards to playing background music in venues as when that was banned it really did kill the atmosphere.”