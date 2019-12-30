Football fans fill buckets for foodbank and raise more than £2,000 for charity

Dundee Foodbank delivered 600 kilos of packages to vulnerable people in the city over the festive period.

And a justgiving page raised more than £2,000 for the cause following an appeal by organisers.

Dundee and United drew 1-1 on Friday, but it was the charities who won in the end.

A collection was organised by three groups – the foodbank, Taught by Muhammad and Dundee United’s Community Trust – ahead of the recent Tannadice clash against Ayr United.

Supporters from both clubs were asked to hand in donations and there were volunteers with buckets to collect cash at all entrances of the stadium.

A spokesman for the community trust said: “A total of 619 kilos of food donations was handed in by the fans and the cash from the giving page and collection has hit £2,231.

“It was a great effort by the volunteers on the day and, of course, a big thank you goes to the supporters from both clubs who came along with tins of everything from fruit to soup.

“And the money is still coming in for the justgiving page.

A spokesman for Taught by Muhammad said: “What a collection there was at the game.

“The money and food donations were amazing.”

Anyone who wants to still donate to the foodbank cause can do so.

Ken Linton, manager of Dundee Foodbank, said: “The foodbank has been exceptionally busy during 2019.

“Universal Credit continues to wreak havoc on individuals and families across the city.”