Football fans complete every parkrun in Scotland wearing their Dundee United tops

Three Dundee United fans have taken part in every parkrun in Scotland.

Old university friends Jason Ferrier and Lindsay Darling-Brackenridge were joined by latest signing Ian Groves-Hall to complete the 47th and final Scottish parkrun on their list.

They travelled 17 hours from Dundee to the Shetland Islands to take part as their running group The Parkrun Arabs.

Jason, who is due to take part in his 100th parkrun on July 27, said: “I’m so glad to have reached this milestone. It’s been great catching up with old pals and making new ones and I’m looking forward to seeing new venues and meeting new characters in the future.”

Lindsay, who recently celebrated his 100th parkrun at Camperdown Park, said: “I’m just glad it’s finally over.”

Jason and Lindsay drew up a list of all the parkruns in Scotland and embarked on the gruelling feat of completing each 5k route across the country – from Thurso to the Scottish Borders – in their Dundee United shirts.

They formed Parkrun Arabs 10 years ago to stay in touch after university and the group now has a membership of 24 runners.