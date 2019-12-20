Football fans asked for food donations at Dundee United game tomorrow

Football fans are being asked to bring a food donation to tomorrow’s match between Dundee United and Ayr United.

The appeal has been launched by United’s community trust which has teamed up with Dundee Foodbank and Taught by Muhammed to collect as many items as possible.

Collection points will be set up at every side of Tannadice and a spokesman for the community trust said: “We have been in contact with Ayr United’s supporters’ clubs and they have passed the message on to their fans.

“So hopefully we will get a good response.

“We have been doing this for three years now and the donations have been getting bigger and bigger as the message is spread.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We are encouraging all supporters to bring something which is non-perishable from pasta and race to tins of just about everything such as fruit, meat and soup.

“There is also a crowdfunding page and the money donations will be split evenly.”

The collections start at 12.30pm and run right up until kick-off at 3pm.

Volunteers will staff the collection points throughout the period.

The trust spokesman added: “This is something we have done before at the last home game before Christmas and had a very good response from the people of Dundee.

“It is Dundee helping Dundee and we’re good at that.”