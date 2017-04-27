Football fan seriously hurt in attack after ‘being mistaken for supporter of rival team’

A football fan was left with serious injuries after an unprovoked attack by a fellow supporter who may have mistaken him for a rival club, police said.

Tottenham fan Michael Voller, 23, was punched in the face, causing a broken cheek-bone, eye-socket and skull, after Spurs met Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday April 22.

Officers have released images of the injuries suffered by the former Tottenham Hotspur gardener as they appeal for help identifying the suspect.

Mr Voller has since been discharged from hospital but police said there is concern about permanent damage to his eyesight.

The Metropolitan Police said the incident took place outside the Moore Spice Restaurant on Engineers Way at around 7.30pm, when the victim was identified and targeted by another group of Tottenham fans walking in the opposite direction.

It is believed that one of the group mistook Mr Voller for a Chelsea supporter and punched him in the face.

The suspect is described as a white man, aged in his early 20s and approximately 5ft 10in. He was wearing a black hooded top or jacket.

Detective Constable James Robb, of Brent CID, said: “This was a violent and unprovoked assault that has left a young man with some terrible injuries that could end up affecting him for the rest of his life.”