‘Out of control’ thug jailed for anti-Catholic rant and threats to kill police officer’s baby at Perth hospital

An “out of control” thug who launched into a sectarian rant and threatened to murder a police officer’s baby during a flare-up at Perth Royal Infirmary has been jailed.

Jack Moyes sang football chants and shouted “everyone hates Roman Catholics”.

He told one officer: “I know your mum. She’s getting raped and killed.”

Just days earlier, on Christmas Day, the 24-year-old threw a desk out of a sixth floor window and chased his downstairs neighbour with a piece of wood.