Football fan from Dundee suffers head injuries after falling on bus back from Celtic game

A 72-year-old Celtic fan suffered head injuries after falling down stairs on a double-decker bus.

John Rice, from Dundee, had been in Glasgow for the club’s 3-1 Europa League win over Rennes last night and was travelling home when he fell as the Citylink coach was arriving in Perth at around 1.20am today.

An off-duty nurse tended to him after the driver halted the vehicle on Glasgow Road between Broxden and Perth bus station to call an ambulance which took Mr Rice to Perth Royal Infirmary.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Fellow passenger George Aimer said: “It was quite a thud when he fell. He was groaning and saying he had a sore neck and couldn’t feel his hand.

“I just hope he’s OK. The driver was very good at handling the situation.”

A Citylink spokesman said: “We can confirm a passenger fell on one our services between Glasgow and Aberdeen in the early hours this morning. We’d like to pass on our thanks to the nurse.”