Football club’s assist: Kinnoull FC comes to the aid of the Tulloch pensioner group

A Tayside football club has scored a victory for a group of pensioners.

The weekly lunch club for senior citizens who live in the Tulloch area of Perth were left devastated when the Fairfield Neighbourhood Centre was demolished earlier this year after irreparable structural damage was found.

They met there every Tuesday from 11.30am-3.30pm for lunch and a game of bingo.

As a number of the group live alone, the club was a much appreciated chance for them to have a natter among friends.

Upon hearing about their situation, Kinnoull Football Club, who play in the East of Scotland League, decided to come to their aid.

The club’s ground, Tulloch Park, is just a few hundred yards from where the neighbourhood centre was and they have opened their doors to allow the OAPs the use of their facilities.

Kinnoull official Jon Kidd said: “The group needed somewhere and we were happy to help out. We had no hesitation in saying yes.

“The club is community-minded and we have the facilities which enable the group to meet and have lunch.

“Our clubrooms have recently been refurbished and so the group are meeting in a modern environment.”

Alice Maguire MBE, one of those who head up the pensioners’ group, said: “We were devastated when we heard the neighbourhood centre was coming down but elated when Kinnoull came to our rescue.

“Their clubrooms are lovely and we are indebted to them for coming to our aid.

“We have about 24 people coming every week including a couple who travel up from Stirling.

“There is a great atmosphere at the club and being allowed to continue our weekly get-together is a real boost for us.

“It is a big part of our lives and we are so grateful to Kinnoull.

“Most of us aren’t interested in football yet a football club has come to our aid. Now we are all Kinnoull fans.”