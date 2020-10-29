Football club vows to play on after petrolheads vandalise Perthshire pitch

A football club whose playing fields were torn up by a petrolhead have branded the vandalism “a slap in the face”.

Jeanfield Swifts Community FC, which play their fixtures at Bute Drive in Perth, are now working tirelessly to ensure none of its 20 teams will be impacted by the incident.

The club confirmed a vehicle had carved ‘doughnut’ marks on one of the 11-a-side pitches sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Chairman Steve Antoniewicz said it was the first incident of this nature the club had experienced after moving to playing surfaces in 2006.

© Supplied

The club – which was only allowed to begin play again after lockdown – said the pitch would be out of action for a fortnight.

Steve added: “We are really disappointed that this has happened.

“It would appear this has been deliberate, anyone who knows the outlay of this area would know it’s not that straightforward to access the pitches, someone has made an effort to drive out here.”

He added: “It’s a total slap in the face considering the work the club has done to get back to playing football after Covid-19.

“Everybody was delighted to be back, we’ve got hundreds of players across the club both for girls and boys’ football.

“I know everyone missed that opportunity not to be able to play during lockdown and now to have something like this on top of it is something neither the coaches or the players want.”

Given the size of Jeanfield’s operation Steve said not having access to the pitch over the weekend would see them likely having to reschedule games to ensure fixtures can still go ahead.

He added: “It is only one of our pitches that has been damaged during this incident but we are already at capacity with regards to pitch availability.

“We do have an additional 11-a-side pitch and another pitch that hasn’t been used recently which we will be looking to facilitate games on and our 7-a-side pitch.

“Generally speaking we could play as many as three games on a Saturday and two on a Sunday on one of the 11-a-side pitches.

“We will try and accommodate the fixtures on our own facilities or possibly other pitches. It will result in a bit of juggling in regards to kick-off times which will cause a bit of upheaval.

“Given the weather at the moment and what’s happened with the car we are likely to be without this pitch possibly for a couple of weeks.

“We’ll just have to try and get as many hands-on as we can, we won’t let this get us down, we’ve got a great community set-up here.”