Football club reaches out to younsters with health conditions

A football club for Perth youngsters has reached out to include kids who have autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and dyslexia.

And it is also embracing children who have come to the Perth area from other nations.

Fair City FC has about 170 children in its teams which range from youngsters born in 2006 through to 2013.

The 2011, 2012 and 2013 kids are in Fun Fours and Fives.

“We reach out to all kids, irrespective of where they come from and what issues they may have,” said the club’s Gail Drummond.

“As far as nationalities go, we have youngsters from Scotland, England, Australia, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland, Lithuania, China and Pakistan.

“Regarding kids with autism, ADHD and dyslexia, too many are told they are not good enough – but that doesn’t happen at our club. We bring kids in and give them chances to play.”

The club recently held a fun day on the South Inch with memorial trophies in memory of former Evening Telegraph paper seller Davie Seaton being played for.