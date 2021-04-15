Football and Sea Cadet pervert preyed on Perthshire boys

A sex attacker who preyed on a string of young boys is behind bars.

William Hay abused his victims, who he mainly knew through sea cadet training and local school football teams.

The 71 year-old was convicted of total of 12 charges following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

It involved 10 boys, with the crimes occurring between January 1981 and August 2016 at various locations in Aberdeen and Perthshire including a beach, campsite, sports complex and a golf club.

Hay had denied the accusations. After the verdicts, it was revealed the pervert was a first offender.

He was remanded pending sentence.

Previous trial

Hay, of Aberdeen, will be sentenced next month.

A previous trial against Hay was abandoned in 2019.

Jurors were told how he had been a sea cadet officer and youth football coach.

He was trusted by the boys, who ended up being preyed upon by Hay.

One previously recalled how he had been “too ashamed” to reveal to his parents how he had suffered.

He said Hay had taken him to London, as well as watching Rangers and Manchester United football matches. The abuse continued on those trips.

Hay was also put on the sex offenders list.