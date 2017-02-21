Footage has emerged of Kim Jong Nam’s ‘assassination’ in Malaysia

Footage apparently showing the moment Kim Jong Nam was allegedly poisoned has been leaked.

The CCTV video from a Kuala Lumpur airport shows two women approaching a man, thought to be the estranged half-brother of North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, and putting a piece of cloth over his face. Kim Jong Nam later died.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Upon news of his death, Pyongyang demanded custody of Kim Jong Nam’s body, strongly objecting to a post-mortem examination. The Malaysian government resisted and conducted two post-mortem examinations, after the result of the first came back inconclusive.

On Monday, the Malaysian foreign ministry said it had recalled its ambassador to Pyongyang “for consultations” and had summoned North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, to a meeting.

Malaysian police have arrested four people carrying IDs from North Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, and are looking for four men who travelled out of the country on the day of the incident.