Foodbank collection for pets launches in Arbroath

A pet shop owner has launched a new foodbank – for animals.

Ashley Condie decided to open a collection for our four-legged friends last week after a conversation with a customer gave her the idea.

She then posted the suggestion online and received such positive feedback she began taking donations at her store Abbey Pet Shop, on Lordburn in Arbroath.

Ashley said: “We are collecting, dog food, cat food, rabbit, hamster, bird food, anything. It doesn’t need to be bought from here, if people want to get Tesco’s own brand and bring it in that’s not a problem.”

The pet food will then be distributed between two foodbanks in the town – Angus Foodbank and the Old & Abbey Parish Church.

It is not the first time Ashley has collected for pets. The 37-year-old added: “We did a food collection at Christmas, that was for animals in shelter. I never even thought about a foodbank until I had this conversation with a customer.

“We automatically assume its for humans and we kind of forget these humans have got furry friends to feed. Sometimes their pet is their only companion. They need to be fed as well.

“It’s going to be an ongoing thing. If this goes well I want to keep it all year round.”

The pet shop is open Monday to Saturday for people to bring in any donations.

Norman Brown, who runs the Angus Foodbank with distribution centres in Arbroath, Montrose and Forfar said the service receives a reasonable amount of pet food in donations.

And Arthur Pritchard, organiser of the foodbank at the Old & Abbey Parish Church, said they have a number of users with pets.

He said: “We are very grateful that the pet shop is supplying what they are supplying.

“It’s just something else that helps us because there is going to be somebody that comes in to the foodbank and is in need of it.”