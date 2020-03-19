Food waste collections to stop and community centres across Dundee to close amid coronavirus outbreak

Dundee City Council is to close all of its community centres and halt food waste collections.

From noon on Friday, all community centres across the city will close until further notice.

Following the advice given by government and NHS public health experts, the council will focus on delivering priority services.

All food waste collections will stop from next week to allow prioritisation of general waste collections.

Householders are asked to combine food waste with their general waste rather than presenting their kitchen caddies.

With a focus on delivering priority services, council officials advise that it may take longer than normal to respond to other service requests, enquiries and complaints.

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander said: “It is clearly not business as usual and I would like to thank everyone for their help and understanding during these difficult times.

“Covid-19 is already having a significant impact on all our lives and how we respond to this situation will be the measure of our city.”

Dundee & Angus Independent Living and Equipment Centre (DAILCEC) will also be closed to members of the public. Service users are advised to call us on either 307645/307646 or email sw.otclerical@dundeecity.gov.uk.

